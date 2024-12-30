Zamana kar na saka qad ka andaza...’

Dr Manmohan Singh was the person whom P V Narasimha Rao trusted, and India’s economic fortunes began to change.

We meet countless people in life, work with them and forge deep connections with some of them. But there are a few people who can impress you. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was one such towering personality for me: captivating, just as his name suggests! His passing away marks the end of an era in history. Some called him the ‘accidental Prime Minister’ but his role in preparing the strong economic footing on which the country stands today is etched in history and there is no doubt that the future will always remember him for this remarkable achievement.

During his highly successful tenure, I served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and was fortunate enough to have close interactions with him. I observed his working style up close. He would never brag about. He did not explain or announce his actions to people. He worked quietly and moved forward. His voice was soft but his thoughts were profound. In 1991, when India was grappling with a severe financial crisis, the then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao decided to appoint him as finance minister. Together, they charted India’s economic roadmap. Before that, the country was trudging along the path of socialism. They opened up the economy to the world, and the account of India’s progress after that are before all to see. If India stands as the world’s fifth largest economy today, the seeds of this growth were sown during Narasimha Rao’s tenure by Dr Manmohan Singh.

Recognising his abilities, Sonia Gandhi elevated him to the position of Prime Minister. Dr Manmohan Singh lived up to the expectation fully, but ironically, most of his troubles stemmed from a new faction within the Congress party itself. When he was on an official visit to the United States, Rahul Gandhi publicly tore an ordinance. When Dr Manmohan Singh returned, I wondered during a conversation, “I thought you would go straight to Rashtrapati Bhavan and resign.” He replied, “That thought crossed my mind twice. I discussed this serious matter with Gursharan (his wife). But then I wondered, would it be appropriate? Sonia Gandhi would be hurt, so I decided to stay.” The reality was that towards the end of his tenure, a new faction in the Congress party had begun wielding undue influence, making it difficult for him to function. He even contemplated resigning. He suggested to Sonia Gandhi that Rahul Gandhi should be made the Prime Minister, but Rahul was not ready. Rahul was unwilling to join the Cabinet too.

Dr Manmohan Singh had foreseen Congress’ decline following the internal bickering the party was witnessing at the time and knew it would not return to power in 2014. Still, he hoped the party would secure at least 100 seats. When I said it might be fewer, he agreed, saying, “That may happen.” What set Dr Manmohan Singh apart was his unwavering commitment to placing the party above himself.

As brilliant as he was, he was an equally remarkable human being. One could gauge his humility from the fact that every time I visited his residence, after a warm reception, he would personally escort me back to the gate. Indian culture was deeply rooted in his heart. He thoroughly enjoyed celebrating festivals like Lohri with traditional bhangra. Montek Singh Ahluwalia and his family would often join in the festivities. I vividly recall an occasion in 2008 when, on the 300th anniversary of the Khalsa Panth, the ‘Guru-ta-Gaddi Tercentenary Festival’ was to be organised at Gurdwara Nanded Sahib. Dr Manmohan Singh personally invited me to discuss the arrangements as he wanted the event to be grand. Since both he and the then deputy chairman of the (erstwhile) Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, like some other top officials, were from the Sikh community, I wrote a letter demanding maximum funds for the event. In response, the government allocated an initial amount of Rs 500 crore. The then home minister Shivraj Patil was appointed chairman of the organising committee. To avoid local factionalism, former police commissioner of Mumbai Dr P S Pasricha was made in-charge of the local committee. At the time, there was a land issue delaying the extension of the runway. I approached the then civil aviation minister Praful Patel, and not only was the runway extended, but a new one was also built to accommodate international flights. Another instance highlights his diplomatic skills. While the Indian government was making efforts to procure nuclear energy reactors, Dr Manmohan Singh leveraged his warm relationship with American businessman Sant Singh Chatwal. Chatwal, who deeply loved India and had close ties with the US President, helped ensure a favourable outcome for India.

I share these anecdotes to give you an insight into the social and amiable nature of Dr Manmohan Singh. I can confidently say that he was a man of impeccable character and extraordinary integrity. Yet, at one point, he faced the threat of an imminent arrest, a situation that deeply troubled him. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a clear stand, asserting that such actions against a former Prime Minister would set a dangerous precedent, and no Prime Minister will ever take any strong decision in future. To conclude my reflections on Dr Manmohan Singh, I would like to say...



Zamana kar na saka uske qad ka andaza..,

Woh aasmaan tha, magar sar jhuka kar chalta tha..!



The author is the chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha.