134th Durand Cup: 10-man Mohun Bagan put it across Mohammedan Sporting

Kolkata, July 31 A 10-man Mohun Bagan Super Giant pulled off a comfortable 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Mohammedan Sporting to begin their campaign in the 134th Durand Cup on a winning note, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium here on Thursday.

The Group B clash saw Bagan’s Liston Colaco draw first blood in the 23rd minute, only to see that goal nullified by Ashley Alban Koli in the 50th minute. Suhail Bhat then scored the winner off a Liston assist in the 63rd minute of the game to give the Green and Maroons a full three points. For the Black and White brigade, it was the second loss in a row, putting paid to their hopes of making the knockouts.

Mehraj Wadoo, the Mohammedan manager, went into the game with an unchanged 11 that was so valiant against Diamond Harbour in the previous game, while Bastab Roy of Mohun Bagan, though missing his foreign recruits, still had enough quality in his starting line-up, boasting India internationals like Vishal Kaith in goal and Anirudh Thapa and Liston among others.

The first chance came to Mohammedan, however, when Ashley, in the 10th minute, caught Kaith off his line and fired a shot from his own half that almost embarrassed the keeper, but hit the crossbar and came back. In the very next minute, Thapa’s cross from the left saw Suhail try to jab one past Mohammedan keeper Subhajit, but that hit the right upright to deny him.

The deadlock was broken when Bagan got a free kick in a promising area just outside the Mohammedan penalty box and Liston lined it up perfectly to float the ball over the wall, leaving Subhajit stranded.

While Bagan continued to press, Kiyan Nassiri in the 27th minute and Thapa in the 37th minute missed chances to double the lead. With derby tensions mounting, Bagan’s Apuia was shown the red card for a head butt on Tangva Ragui, while Dippendu Biswas also got booked as the first half ended with Bagan holding on to their one-goal lead.

As play resumed, Mohammedan seemed to have a spring in their step and were soon rewarded when Lalthankima’s powerful strike could only be fisted feebly back in play and on to the path of Ashley by Kaith. The young forward placed it expertly past Kaith to restore parity.

Mohammedan could have taken the lead a few minutes later when Sajal’s shot this time rebounded off Kaith, and an onrushing Adison Singh was just blocked in time, as he tried to tip it over the keeper.

Bagan’s lead was restored soon after, as Liston collected the ball near the half line and galloped ahead before cutting inside in his trademark fashion. He then executed a subtle back-heel to find Suhail’s run to his left. The Kashmiri striker took a touch and shot towards goal only to be thwarted by Subhajit. However, he made no mistake with the rebound to give full points to his side.

Mohammedan conceded the third goal in the final minute of injury-time when player of the match Liston was brought down inside the box by skipper Dinesh Meitei, and he himself stepped up to calmly convert the spot-kick.

