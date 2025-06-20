1st Test: Jaiswal’s hundred, Gill’s fifty propel India to a commanding 215/2 at tea

Leeds, June 20 Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his first Test century on English soil, while Shubman Gill hit his first fifty as the Test captain and number four batter as the duo’s unbroken 123-run partnership for the third wicket propelled India to a commanding 215/2 in 51 overs at tea on Day One of the first Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley on Friday.

On the other hand, Gill showed his best-attacking version to bring up his half-century off just 56 balls, his fastest in Tests, and be unbeaten on 58 off 74 balls, as India didn’t lose a single wicket in what was a session totally going in their favour.

Jaiswal’s unbeaten knock has been a masterclass in dominating off-side strokeplay – cutting and driving off England’s fast bowlers with absolute ease. Right from the first ball of the session when Gill confidently left an outswinger from England captain Ben Stokes, one got a feeling that India would totally be a dominant force in the session.

It also helped that with the Dukes ball getting soft and England’s bowlers lacking serious penetration, it helped Jaiswal and Gill to execute their shots perfectly. After an overthrow gave him five runs, Gill was immaculate in unleashing drives and flicking off an off-rhythm Chris Woakes.

After a single from Josh Tongue got him his fifty, Jaiswal continued to be proficient in front-foot drives and back-foot cuts, fetching him boundaries.

After carving Josh Tongue over cover for six, Jaiswal welcomed Shoaib Bashir by slicing him through square on the off-side for four. Gill then got his fifty by thumping Tongue through the gap at mid-wicket for four. From there, despite a right forearm cramp, Jaiswal lofted, slashed, cut, and drove to take boundaries off Carse, before getting his century with a single through point and soaked in the applause on getting his first Test century in England.

Brief scores:

India 215/2 in 51 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 100 not out, Shubman Gill 58 not out; Ben Stokes 1-22, Brydon Carse 1-58) against England

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor