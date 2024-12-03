29 Paralympic Champions honoured on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : India's Paralympic champions from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games were honoured on Tuesday, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. At the event, cheques were presented to 29 Paralympic winners, celebrating their extraordinary achievements that contributed to India's best-ever 18th-place finish at the Paralympics.

CS Setty, Chairman of SBI, expressed his thoughts at the ceremony, stating, "India's performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games marked a defining moment in our nation's sporting journey. These athletes have redefined what is possible through sheer determination and resilience, breaking barriers and inspiring a nation. At SBI, we are honoured to support these champions and remain steadfast in our commitment to nurturing talent and building a more inclusive, thriving ecosystem for Indian sports."

In line with its commitment to inclusivity, the bank also announced a collaboration with a company that provides assistive devices for people with paralysis, as part of its FY 2024-25 CSR initiatives. This partnership aims to distribute assistive devices to approximately 9,000 Divyangjan across 20 locations nationwide.

These initiatives underscore the bank's dedication to empowering individuals, promoting inclusivity, and supporting Indian sports.

Medalists at a Glance:

Gold: Harvinder Singh, Sumit Antil, Dharambir, Praveen Kumar, Navdeep Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Avani Lekhara

Silver: Nishad Kumar, Yogesh Kathuniya, Sharad Kumar, Ajeet Singh, Sachin Khilari, Pranav Soorma, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Suhas Yathiraj, Manish Narwal

Bronze: Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar, Preethi Pal, Deepthi Jeevanji, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Hokato Hotozhe Sema, Simran Sharma, Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre Sivan, Kapil Parmar, Mona Agarwal, Rubina Francis.

