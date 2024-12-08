2nd WODI: Centuries from Voll & Perry, Sutherland’s 4-fer give Australia huge 122-run win over India

Brisbane, Dec 8 Centuries from young Georgia Voll and veteran Ellyse Perry, coupled with a four-wicket haul for Annabel Sutherland propelled Australia to take an unassailable 2-0 lead after thumping India by 122 runs at the Allan Border Field on Sunday.

Under bright sunshine, Georgia, playing just her second ODI, scored 101 – her maiden century in the format, while Ellyse hit 105 – her third 50-over century. Half centuries from Phoebe Litchfield (60) and Beth Mooney (56) ensured Australia posted a mammoth 371/8, their third-highest score in women’s ODIs, against a listless Indian bowling line-up.

Chasing 372 was always going to be a daunting affair for India, who didn’t have the services of Priya Punia batting due to an injury. Despite a fifty by makeshift opener Richa Ghosh and 46 not out from debutant Minnu Mani, India lost wickets at regular intervals which left them bowled out for 249.

For Australia, all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was the pick of the bowlers by picking figures of 4-38. Electing to bat first, Georgia and Phoebe got off to a flying start by sharing a 130-run opening stand before the latter fell in the 20th over to pacer Saima Thakor.

Georgia then teamed up with Ellyse to stitch a 92-run partnership for the second wicket, which ended when the youngster fell for 101 off 87 balls, in a knock laced with 12 fours and hit in front of her friends and family in attendance at the stadium.

Ellyse and Beth took Australia past 300 through a 98-run stand coming off just 69 balls. But Ellyse being castled by Deepti Sharma in the 44th over sparked a mini collapse, as from there onwards Australia lost six wickets for 30 runs in quick succession.

But stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath's unbeaten 20 off just 12 balls ensured Australia passed 350 for the fourth time in their history of playing ODIs. For India, barring Saima’s 3-62, it was an utterly forgettable day with the ball, with leg-spinner Priya Mishra conceding 1-88 in her 10 overs and recording the most expensive figures by an Indian bowler in women’s ODIs.

In their chase, India amassed more than the 100 runs they were bundled out for in the series opener, and had starts from their batters like Richa, Minnu and Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. But none of them stayed long enough like Georgia or Ellyse to chase it down with an aggressive mindset.

Smriti Mandhana was clean bowled by Kim Garth in the fourth over, while Harleen Deol fell cheaply soon after the powerplay ended to Annabel. Richa and Harmanpreet Kaur tried steadying the innings with a 66-run partnership of 66 runs, before the former was castled by Alana King.

Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues added 37 more runs before the Indian skipper was caught off Megan Schutt. Jemimah made 43 off 39 balls before being dismissed by Sophie Molineux. Despite Minnu batting with the tailenders and making 46 not out to push India's total past 200, the visitors fell way short of the target and be dismissed in 44.5 overs. The third and final ODI will be played at the WACA Ground in Perth on December 11.

Brief Scores: Australia 371/8 (Ellyse Perry 105, Georgia Voll 101; Saima Thakor 3-62) beat to India 249 (Richa Ghosh 54, Minnu Mani 46 not out; Annabel Sutherland 4-39) by 122 runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor