37th National Games begin in Goa with Badminton tournament

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 19 : The much-anticipated 37th National Games began in Goa at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium here on Thursday with a lamp-lighting ceremony by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The ceremony also marked the beginning of the Badminton tournament, which started at the same venue.

However, the official opening ceremony of the 37th National Games will take place on October 26 at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the games.

The Chief Minister received a floral welcome from Goa's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Govind Gaude.

The appearance of 'Moga', the mascot of the National Games, in the stadium added an element of excitement among the spectators. The stadium was filled with the chants of Moga by students and spectators alike.

Goa Chief Minister Sawant said: "I welcome all the athletes and officials from across the country. With his vision of One Nation One Spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be with us to officially inaugurate the Games (on October 26). This is a

dream we have harboured for the past 10 years and immense efforts have been placed to host the event on the picturesque shores of Goa."

"This edition of the National Games will be a great success. I hope it will serve as the perfect platform for all athletes to shine in the future at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. While our beautiful state is renowned for its sea and sand, we aspire for it to be equally celebrated for its sporting prowess. Keeping up the sporting spirit, I request everyone in Goa to welcome our badminton players and officials from across India with open arms," he added.

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Goa, Govind Gaude said: "This was indeed a proud moment for India and Goa. I welcome our Chief Minister Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, the local MLA, Sarpanch, along with all the badminton players, officials, delegates,

and the students present here. We invite the people of Goa to join us and witness the thrilling badminton matches at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got a great vision and encourages each athlete to taking India ahead in the field of sports. In line with that, we are marching ahead with the 37th National Games Goa. We are certain this tournament will be a great success."

Jennifer Monserrate, MLA for Taleigao; Amitabh Sharma, Chairman GTCC and Executive Council Member IOA; Swetika Sachan, Secretary (Sports) & CEO, NGOC; Dr Geeta Nagvenkar, Joint CEO and Executive Director, SAG; Krishna (Daji) Salkar, MLA Vasco

Da Gama; Shiny De Oliveira, a member of the Zilla Panchayat; and Jennifer De Oliveira, the Sarpanch, also graced the event with their presence.

Arvind Khutkar, Director, the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs (DYSA), thanked all the dignitaries for their invaluable contributions and for ensuring the facilitation of a seamless National Games.

The presence of the dignitaries ignited the spirit of the players and encouraged them to perform their best.

Moreover, the Chief Minister, Sports Minister and the MLA boosted the vigour of the spectators and students by showcasing their badminton skills on the court.

