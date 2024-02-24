4th Test: Joe Root remains unbeaten on 122 as India bowl out England for 353

Ranchi, Feb 24 Joe Root remained unbeaten on 122 as India bowled out England for 353 on day two of the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium on Saturday. Resuming from 302/7, England added 51 runs in the morning session, with Ollie Robinson making 58, also his maiden half-century in the format.

But England lost their last three wickets for six runs in the span of 17 balls, two of which were picked by Ravindra Jadeja to be India’s stand-out bowler with 4-67. From being 112/5 at lunch on day one, England will be satisfied to get a total above 350.

Day two’s morning began with Robinson resuming from 31 not out and flicking Mohammed Siraj for a boundary. Shortly after, India took the second new ball, but Robinson continued to churn out boundaries – cutting, driving and pulling Akash Deep for three boundaries.

Robinson got his maiden Test fifty with a sweep off Ravindra Jadeja over square leg going for four. But the left-arm spinner had the last laugh as Robinson attempted to reverse-sweep which brushed his glove before going through to the keeper Dhruv Jurel, who took a sharp low catch, ending his 102-run partnership with Root.

Three balls later, Shoaib Bashir went for a wild slog off Jadeja, but the leading edge was snapped by backward point. James Anderson was the last man to fall after being adjudged lbw in an attempt to sweep Jadeja, with Root’s 122 not out being the highlight of England’s first innings.

Brief Scores: England 353 in 104.5 overs (Joe Root 122 not out, Ollie Robinson 58; Ravindra Jadeja 4-67, Akash Deep 3-83) against India

