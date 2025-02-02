5th T20I: England elect to bowl as India bring back Shami for Arshdeep

Mumbai, Feb 2 England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the inconsequential fifth and final T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Both teams made one change to the squads that played in the fourth match of the five-match series in Pune.

India included Mohammed Shami in place of Arshdeep Singh while England brought in Mark Wood for Saqib Mahmood, who bowled a triple-wicket maiden in the previous match.

The series is already decided in favour of India after the hosts won the fourth T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association to take an unbeatable 3-1 lead. The hosts had won the first two matches by seven wickets in Eden Gardens, Kolkata and by 2 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. England turned the tables on them with a 26-run win in Rajkot before India sealed the series with a 15-run victory in Pune.

Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor