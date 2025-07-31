5th Test: You know your game is in good order if you can hit mid-on, says Hussain on Sudharsan

London, July 31 With India batter B Sai Sudharsan unbeaten on 25 in the ongoing fifth Test against England, former captain Nasser Hussain believes the left-hander’s batting technique is solid, citing that he’s able to hit over mid-on.

Before rain forced an early lunch break to be taken, India were at 72/2 after 23 overs, with Sudharsan unbeaten on 25 off 67 balls, laced with four boundaries, with the highlight being a pristine straight drive off Chirs Woakes.

"Indian batters get their techniques sorted very early in their careers. The worst we can find is Sudharsan falling over slightly at the crease. The badge on Sudharsan's helmet was going straight back to the bowler today and you know your game is in good order if you can hit mid-on," said Hussain on Sky Sports’ broadcast during lunch break.

He also felt England would rate the first session as average due to them taking only two wickets – of India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. "Average, I would say. Atkinson was the pick of the bowlers and Woakes was good as he usually is, but for Tongue and Overton it was a real struggle."

"Whether that was down to the footholes, or a lack of cricket, they sprayed it around everywhere. It was a session for consistency, someone like Sam Cook of Essex or Ollie Robinson of Sussex, someone who can hit the top of off ball after ball."

"I don't think England will be overly thrilled. They would have wanted a four-wicket session and they got two. Atkinson bowled at good pace and looked in good rhythm. He got the ball zipping through beautifully to wicketkeeper Smith, challenging the top of off stump and setting the tone," elaborated Hussain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor