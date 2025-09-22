'Abhishek Sharma is going to blow the cricketing world apart', opines Ashwin

New Delhi, Sep 22 Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Abhishek Sharma for his impressive knock against Pakistan in India's six-wicket win in the Asia Cup Super Four game, saying the youngster will blow the cricketing world apart.

Sharma notched a brilliant half-century under pressure while opening the innings for India during their Super 4s clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. The 25-year-old’s knock of a 39-ball 74 was studded with six fours and five maximums as he hit the opposition bowlers for an array of shots.

Analysing the game and the players’ performances, Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel, praised Sharma’s style of play while adding that the youngster had just begun.

“Abhishek Sharma hit an inside-out MS Dhoni-style helicopter cover drive. Everybody will talk about the five sixes that he hit, but I want to talk about this cover drive, because there was finesse in this shot. Despite only having one bat swing, he can adjust his down swing.

"If one batter, with one down swing, can make batting look so easy, then why will you not watch that batsman day in and day out. I want to tell you that this is not the arrival of Abhishek Sharma, this is just the beginning," said Ashwin.

“He has just started, and he has a long future ahead. He is going to blow the cricketing world apart. Take that in writing. He has so much ability, just like how Yuvraj Singh became India’s marquee white-ball cricketer. He can reach that level easily. I think he is going to carry Yuvraj’s legacy forward; he is a phenomenal talent,” Ashwin added.

Sharma stitched a 105-run opening stand with Shubman Gill as the duo sent the Pakistani bowlers to the cleaners. Their knocks made it easy for the middle-order batters to sail through the chase as India clinched their second win against their neighbours in the tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor