Adelaide Strikers re-sign Jemma Barsby and Liam Scott ahead of WBBL 11 & BBL 15

New Delhi, July 28 Adelaide Strikers have announced the re-signing of two pivotal players, Jemma Barsby and Liam Scott, ahead of the upcoming Women Big Bash League 11 and BBL 15 seasons.

Jemma, a captain of the South Australian Women’s Cricket team, joined the Strikers in WBBL 07 after successful stints with the Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers. The two-time WBBL Strikers Championship winner made an immediate impact in her first season in blue, boasting the second-best bowling economy amongst her teammates.

She adds another option to Strikers spin attack this season that will feature England’s Sophie Ecclestone alongside leg-spinners Amanda-Jade Wellington and Anesu Mushangwe.

"It's an absolute privilege to continue my journey with the Adelaide Strikers. Winning two championships with this group has been incredibly special, and I'm excited to see what we can achieve together in the upcoming season. I love the team culture, and I'm eager to get back out there with the girls," Barsby said in a statement sgared by the Strikers.

Scott, a dynamic all-rounder, made his debut for the Strikers in BBL 10 and was a crucial local replacement player last season. A prominent member of the South Australia Men's team, Scott's exceptional form was recently recognised with the Player of the Tournament award for the 2024/25 One-Day Cup campaign.

He established himself during the Strikers' final match of BBL 14, delivering a standout performance with a vital 67 runs from just 43 balls. This impactful innings, featuring four fours and five sixes, marked his maiden Big Bash half-century.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be signing with the Strikers again. This club feels like home, and I've loved every moment I play here. The support from the fans and the team environment is incredible, and I'm really looking forward to contributing to more success in the upcoming season," said Scott.

Head Coach Tim Paine said, "Having Liam back in the squad is fantastic news for us. He's a player with immense talent and a real fighting spirit. His development has been remarkable, and we believe he'll continue to be a significant asset for the Strikers."

