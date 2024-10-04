Aditi Ashok's bronze miss in Tokyo Olympics was an eye-opener for everyone, says PGTI CEO

New Delhi, Oct 4 Golfer Aditi Ashok came so close to winning India's first Olympic medal in the sport in Tokyo after finishing fourth three years ago. According to the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) CEO Uttam Singh Mundy, that moment unearthed golf's potential in the country as a possible medal-winning sporting discipline. He was also satisfied with the performance of the Indian golfers in the Paris Olympics and saw a lot of potential in young talents to bring laurels to the country.

"It was fantastic. I had gone to Paris for the Olympics to represent the Professional Golf Tour of India. It was nice to have our players there and the campaigning was very good," Mundy told IANS on the sidelines of the Delhi Golf Club League (DGCL).

"India's representation is great all around. Aditi Ashok missing the bronze in the Tokyo Olympics by a shot was actually an eye-opener for everyone including the government as well that it could be a medal-earning sport. Ever since then, golf has been a highlight," he said.

"A sport like golf which was not so recognised some time back is now surely on the board all across, especially with the performances of all our young lady golfers, professionals overseas and our male professionals, it's been fantastic," he added.

Mundy highlighted India's upward curve in golf and mentioned that Indian players can win a major title in the future.

"We've got players playing on the PGA, European tours, Asian tours and LIV. It's a great sign that so many youngsters are doing so well overall and it's just a matter of time before someone actually clinches one of the majors. We have players who have won titles all across Asia, we've Jeev (Milkha Singh) who won in Japan and Europe among others and Arjun Atwal who won in the US. As far as titles are concerned, yes we have a number under the belt and those numbers will only increase," the PGTI CEO said.

"Yesterday, Angad Cheema playing in Vizag shot 10 under par at East Point golf course which is not a Mickey Mouse course. You've to be really good to be shooting 10 under par. The scores are going deep and that's a great sign for our youngsters. If they can shoot those numbers playing tournaments in India in tough conditions, I think it's just a matter of time before they start playing well in Europe and other tough conditions," he added.

When asked about his thoughts on the DGCL's role in uplifting India's golf culture, Munday said, "I see the popularity of leagues (in golf). Leagues are played across India at all major golf courses. It draws out all the corporate guys to the golf course, they all have their teams and they've their friends, and clients all being part of the game. Popularity is required for the sport, unlike some other sports which are already popular. But this is the sport which spans over 120 acres, it is something you can't really see live action on all venues."

