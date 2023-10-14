AFI introduces plastic javelins to help improve technique among kids, discourages specialisation at sub-junior, youth levels

Mumbai, Oct 14 If you see young Indian athletes making throws with a plastic javelin, don't be surprised -- they are training as per a new regimen introduced by the Athletics Federation of India which prohibits them from training with normal fibre equipment.

As per its new training system for very young athletes, under the age of 14, the AFI has introduced a new plastic javelin that helps refine the players' throwing technique while also developing their shoulder muscles, AFI president Adille Sumariwalla told IANS on Saturday.

The AFI has also discontinued competitions for sub-junior and youth levels as it wants youngsters at that level to enjoy sports and not get into specialisation in the race for medals.

"We have conducted some studies which have shown that only 3 percent of athletes from those winning medals at sub-junior and youth level go on to excel at the senior level. What they need at that age is to play as many sports as possible so that it leads to the overall development of their muscles," said Sumariwalla.

Sumariwalla spoke to IANS on the sidelines of a press brief the AFI had organised with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe to celebrate the performance of Indian athletes in major events like the Asian Games and World Championships.

With Neeraj Chopra becoming Olympic and World Champion in athletics, many youngsters are taking to javelin throw, hoping to emulate India's global star.

Sumariwalla said the plastic javelins are good for inculcating the correct technique.

"It would not be possible to make a long throw with the plastic javelin if the technique is faulty. So, it is very good for developing proper technique. The javelin throw is very technical and involves muscle movements that are against natural flow. Throwing with fibre or wooden javelin at a very young age could lead to injuries," said Sumariwalla.

He said they want kids to play 5-6 different sports so that their muscle growth is not restricted. They can specialise in one sport after attaining a certain age.

The AFI president, a sprinter who represented India in the Olympics, said they have also de-centralised coaching at the elite level and now athletes will get top-level training close to their respective home towns instead of at six centres in the country.

