Akshay Bhatia starts strong at FedEx St. Jude Championship in the Play-offs

Memphis, Aug 7 Akshay Bhatia got off to a stellar start at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, carding a 4-under on the front nine to briefly lead the leaderboard. As the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs began in Memphis, the Indian-American golfer positioned himself strongly to advance beyond his 45th-place start in the standings.

Bhatia birdied the 1st, 3rd, 6th, and 8th holes, showing early confidence. He was grouped with Harry Hall, who also made a fast start at 3-under, making for a high-performing pairing.

This tournament is the first of three playoff events that follow the conclusion of the regular PGA Tour season. The top 50 players in the FedExCup standings after this week will qualify for the BMW Championship next week — making this an important tournament for players like Bhatia and Aaron Rai, who are on the qualification bubble.

Rory McIlroy, ranked World No. 2, opted to skip this week’s event, conserving energy for the final two playoff legs.

TPC Southwind is known for its tight fairways, firm and fast greens, and 11 water hazards, making it a true test of accuracy. With only 50 players advancing to the BMW Championship — and then just 30 moving on to the Tour Championship — each stroke is crucial. The event offers a lucrative $20 million purse.

Both Bhatia, a Hero athlete, and Rai played the Tour Championship last year, but they’ll need strong performances this week to return. Rai, currently ranked 55th, sits outside the cutline but is trending upward after a top-five finish last week. His breakout PGA Tour win came at the Wyndham Championship last season.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler arrives as the man to beat, fresh off a remarkable season that includes two Major wins and a dominant performance at The Open Championship. Scheffler leads the Tour in most key statistical categories.

Chasing him are elite contenders like Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, and Matt Fitzpatrick — each aiming to make a big move as the playoffs unfold.

For Bhatia, this opening round momentum could be the key to securing a spot in the next stage of the playoffs — and possibly another Tour Championship appearance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor