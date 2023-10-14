Amit Shah cheers India team from Ahmedabad Stadium, lauds victory in WC clash against Pakistan

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14 : Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday joined the spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium here to witness the World Cup clash between India and Pakistan and cheered the Indian team as it scored a magnificent victory.

There was an electric atmosphere in the stadium as India dominated both with the bat and ball.

As soon as Indian batters scored the winning runs chasing Pakistan's total of 191, Amit Shah and the spectators stood up to celebrate the team's victory and laud their performance.

The Union Home Minister was in the stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium, when India captain Rohit Sharma was displaying his range of strokes against Pakistan's bowling attack.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya cracked open Pakistan's batting lineup and Kuldeep Yadav dazzled with his spin.

Pakistan could conjure up only 191 in about 42 overs and lost the last eight wickets for 36 runs. Captain Babar Azam scored the highest for Pakistan at 50 and Mohammad Rizwan scored 49.

Indian fans painted the Narendra Modi Stadium blue and cheered every shot struck by Indian batsmen.

India have won all the previous seven ODI World Cup encounters against Pakistan.

