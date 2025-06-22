Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh to lead India at Asian Squash Doubles Championship 2025

New Delhi [India] June 22 : Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh will lead the Indian challenge at the Asian Squash Doubles Championship 2025, which will take place at the Arena Emas in Johor, Malaysia on Monday, according to Olympics.com.

Six pairs will represent India in the men's, women's, and mixed doubles draws.

The duo of Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh are India's leading single squash players and are the top seeds in the mixed doubles. The duo clinched the bronze medal at the Asian Games in 2023.

In the inaugural Asian Squash Doubles Championship, Abhay Singh partnered with seasoned Joshna Chinappa to win the mixed doubles championship the previous year. Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshana Chinappa are ranked third in the second iteration of their partnership.

Anahat Singh, who just won the PSA Awards' Women's Challenger Player of the Season, will partner with Joshna Chinappa in the women's doubles. They are also planted third.

Top seeds Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar will be in action simultaneously as they seek to retain their men's doubles championship, which they won together last year.

As per the tournament format, pool matches, to be played on the first two days, will be followed by knockout stage action in the men's, women's, and mixed doubles draws.

The top two pairs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage, which will begin on June 25. All three finals are scheduled for the following day.

Asian Squash Doubles Championship 2025: Indian squad

Men's doubles: Abhay Singh-Velavan Senthil Kumar, Joshana Chinappa-Velavan Senthil Kumar

Women's doubles: Anahat Singh-Joshna Chinappa, Pooja Arthi Raghu-Rathika Seelan

Mixed doubles: Abhay Singh-Velavan Senthil Kumar, Ravi Dixit-Guhan Senthil Kumar.

