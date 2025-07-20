Anahat Singh to lead 12-member Indian squad at World Junior Squash Championships 2025

Cairo [Egypt], July 20 : Anahat Singh will lead India's 12-member squad, which will participate in the World Junior Individual Squash Championships 2025, scheduled to take place in Cairo, Egypt, from Monday.

The World Junior Squash Championships 2025, which take place from July 21 to 26 at Cairo's Black Ball Sporting Club, will be available to watch live in India, according to Olympics.com.

A total of 234 of the world's best squash players in the under-19 age bracket will compete at this year's junior world championships.

India have sent a 12-member contingent to Egypt with six each involved in the men's and women's singles events.

Anahat Singh is seeded second in the women's draw behind home favourite Amina Orfi, a three-time defending champion vying for her record fourth title. Orfi is also ranked fifth in the senior world rankings, while Anahat is 54th.

The 17-year-old Anahat recently became the U19 Asian girls' squash champion and has been in fine form this year, carrying on from her stellar showings in 2023 and 2024.

The Indian squash player also won the Asian senior titles in women's and mixed doubles earlier this year and made her debut at the World Championships in Chicago. She also bagged multiple PSA Challenger titles.

Anahat is the only seeded Indian in the women's draw, which also includes Anika Dubey, who bagged a bronze medal in the U17 girls' category at the Asian Junior Squash Championships held in the Republic of Korea last month.

World Junior Squash Championships 2025: Indian squad:

Men: Arihant KS, Yusha Nafees, Karan Yadav, Shiven Agarwal, Aryaveer Dewan, Sandhesh PR

Women: Anahat Singh, Anika Dubey, Unnati Tripathi, Rudra Singh, Navya Sundararajan, Aradhya Porwal

Arihant KS and Yusha Nafees, both 17/32, are the seeded Indians in the men's draw. Aryaveer Dewan, who claimed the boys' U17 Asian junior squash title in South Korea, is also in the fray.

Egypt's Mohamad Zakaria, the defending champion, is the top seed in the men's draw.

No Indian has ever been crowned an individual junior squash world champion to date. Joshna Chinappa, women's runner-up from 2005, came the closest.

Squash is set to make its Olympic debut at the LA 2028 Games.

