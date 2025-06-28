Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: India’s lower order working on batting skills, says Prasidh after twin collapses in Leeds

Birmingham, June 28 In the wake of double batting collapses that prevented India from taking a tighter grip on the first Test against England, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna stated that the lower-order batters are diligently honing their skills in net sessions and trusting their skills to stay at the crease for a longer period.

At Headingley, India lost their last seven wickets for 41 runs in the first innings and then went on to lose their last six wickets for 31 runs in the second innings, which meant that despite having five centuries in their kitty, the visitors still couldn’t prevent themselves from suffering a five-wicket loss to England in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

“As the lower-order batsmen, we are definitely working on (our batting). If you look at our net sessions, we are putting in the work. I think it is about putting your mind in there as well. Make sure you trust yourself, trust the skill that you have, and be there at the crease for a little longer. Then the numbers and the runs are going to show, and we are working towards it,” Prasidh told reporters in Birmingham on Saturday.

The ongoing series against England is Shubman Gill’s first assignment as India’s Test captain after Rohit Sharma’s retirement. Prasidh, who has already played under Gill at Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, spoke about how Gill fared as Test captain in Leeds.

“About Shubman, I think he did a pretty good job. All of us saw how he rotated the bowlers, made sure everybody had enough breaks, and brought in the right kind of bowlers at the right kind of spells whenever he saw an opportunity. Knowing him, he set a very good atmosphere around him. He's been speaking to all of us. We always go in with a plan, and the communication is happening there,” he added.

Prasidh, who had an expensive outing with the ball at Headingley, explained how the wind and occasional drizzle also posed challenges to the Indian bowling line-up.

“You are trying to run in hard. The wind sometimes is on and off. So, it is very important to understand what the pace of the run-up is. I did have a chat with a couple of other guys as well - asking them what they did to be at the right pace when they are running in to bowl.”

“So, that is about it. I think the best that we can do is bowl on the square every time we get to the ground. Be a little more aware of what you can do, what way the wind is, and how balanced you can be at the point of delivery.”

“The rain and drizzle definitely didn't help. Then (Joe) Root came on to bat, and the ball was moving around, and then there was drizzle all around. Every time the ball goes on the ground, the ball becomes wet. When the ball becomes wet, you know what is going to happen - it is going to get softer, the shine is not going to be around.”

“So, I think that did play a part. But I think all of that I have heard playing in England is, look up, if there are clouds, there is going to be swing. If there is sun, there is not going to be (much) swing. So, that is what we are looking to do, and make sure we bowl the right areas.”

“The gripping, I wouldn't say it was a problem, it just got softer, and the moment it got softer, the seam got softer, the amount of purchase you get from the pitch differs. So, that is what happened,” he said.

Prasidh signed off by saying it was always nice to have fellow Bengaluru people, KL Rahul and Karun Nair, in the Indian team. “I know all these guys in the team are very good mates of mine, and I have known them for a few years. But then, when you look at Karun and KL, I have known both of them for quite a long time and ended up having a lot of time together off cricket as well. So, it is definitely nice to have the Bangalore boys around.”

