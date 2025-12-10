Angry over omission from SMAT squad, Puducherry cricketers brutally assault U19 head coach: Report

New Delhi, Dec 10 The Under-19 head coach of the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP), S Venkataraman, was allegedly assaulted by three local cricketers who were angry over their non-selection for the team in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The attack, which occurred around 11 am inside the indoor nets at the CAP complex, resulted in Venkataraman suffering a head injury that required 20 stitches and a fractured shoulder, according to an Indian Express report.

Confirming the incident, Sub-Inspector S Rajesh said, “Venkataraman received 20 stitches on his forehead, but he is stable. The said players are absconding, and we are trying to track them. Further details will be revealed in due course.”

An FIR has been lodged at Sedarapet police station. In his complaint, Venkataraman named three local players: senior cricketer Karthikeyan Jayasundaram and first-class players A. Aravinddaraj and S. Santhosh Kumaran, as the assailants. He also claimed that G. Chandran, secretary of the Bharathidasan Pondicherry Cricketers’ Forum, instigated the trio.

According to the report, Venkataraman said in his complaint, “Around 11 am on December 8, 2025, I was in the indoor nets inside the CAP complex before Pondicherry senior cricketers Karthikeyan, Aravinddaraj and Santhosh Kumaran came and began to abuse me, insisting that I was the reason for their non-selection in the SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) squad.

"While Aravinddaraj held me, Karthikeyan took the bat that Santhosh Kumaran had and attacked me with the intention of killing me. They hit me, saying Chandran had told them that they would get a chance only if they killed me.”

The Bharathidasan Pondicherry Cricketers’ Forum's Senthil Kumaran, however, denied the allegations against Chandran, saying, “Venkataraman has a documented history of several cases against him. He has often been known to behave rudely with local cricketers, using obscene language. His grudge against Chandran is also well-known, considering that we have repeatedly raised several issues within the CAP to the BCCI over the last seven years.

