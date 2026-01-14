Antonsen cites Delhi's 'extreme pollution' as reason behind BWF India Open withdrawal

New Delhi, Jan 14 Four-time world championship medallist shuttler Anders Antonsen of Denmark revealed that his withdrawal from the BWF India Open for the third year in a row is due to Delhi’s "extreme pollution".

“Many are curious as to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the third consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don’t think it’s a place to host a badminton tournament,” Antonsen shared on Instagram.

The 28-year-old further expressed his hopes for improved conditions when the venue hosts the BWF Badminton World Championships in August. He stated, "Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the summer when the World Championship takes place in Delhi.”

Antonsen, who last competed at the India Open in 2023, where he was eliminated in the second round, also said his withdrawal has resulted in a USD 5,000 fine imposed by the Badminton World Federation. "As a result, BWF once again has fined me USD 5000," he concluded.

Antonsen’s withdrawal came less than a day after his compatriot, Mia Blichfeldt, complained about hygiene conditions at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. BAI, however, rejected the allegations by the World No. 20 Dane, stating that her comments concerned general playing conditions and were not related to the playing arena for the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

This year, the India Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, moved from the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall to the much larger multi-purpose hall in the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

The tournament serves as a dress rehearsal for the prestigious BWF World Championships 2026. It will be India’s second hosting of the Badminton World Championships, following 2009, when it was held at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Notably, Blichfeldt had also made similar allegations about the India Open last year, blaming the dense smog in India and bird droppings inside the stadium for the illness she developed after the event.

