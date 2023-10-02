Anurag Thakur congratulates Indian men's, women's skating teams for bronze medal wins

New Delhi [India], October 2 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday congratulated the Indian men's and women's skating teams for securing bronze medals in the speed skating 3000 m relay competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The India skating contingent captured its first medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou as the women's speed skating 3000 m relay team consisting of Heeral Sadhu, Kartika Jagadeeswaran and Aarathy Kasturi Raj secured a bronze medal in the final on Monday.

Minutes later, it was a double delight for India India as they got back-to-back bronze medals in sport, with the men's speed skating 3000 m relay team securing the third position in the final as well. The team consisted of Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, and Vikram.

"BRONZE FOR INDIA IN ROLLER SPORTS Heartiest congratulations to Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, and Aarathy Kasturi Raj on their outstanding performance that secured them a bronze in Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race at #AsianGames2022 Their display of incredible speed, impeccable balance, and remarkable teamwork led to this impressive feat. Each stride showcased their dedication and determination, making the nation beam with pride. A fantastic effort from our women skaters!! #BharatAtAG22," tweeted Anurag.

𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗭𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗜𝗡 𝗥𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗦 🛼

With the timings of 4:34.861 minutes, India managed to secure a bronze medal. The gold medal went to Chinese Taipei (4:19.447 minutes) and the silver went to South Korea (4:21.146 minutes).

Later, congratulating the men's team, the Sports Minister tweeted again, "BACK-TO-BACK SPEED SKATING GLORY FOR INDIA Huge congratulations to Anandkumar Velkumar, Vikram Rajendra Ingale, and Siddhant Rahul Kamble for their spectacular performance in the Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race at the #AsianGames2022, earning a well-deserved bronze medal Their remarkable effort and impeccable speed as they glided through the rink showcased the prowess of Indian athletes in the realm of speed skating The nation is immensely proud of this achievement, and we wish them continued success in their future endeavours. #BharatAtAG22."

BACK-TO-BACK SPEED SKATING GLORY FOR INDIA 🇮🇳

The Indians clocked the timings of 4:10.128 minutes. The top prize was won by Chinese Taipei (4:05.692 minutes) while the silver medal was captured by South Korea (4:05.702 minutes).

Now, India has a total of two medals in skating.

India's medal tally has now gone up to 55 medals, comprising 13 gold, 21 silver, and 21 bronze. The roller skating events started on September 30 and will end on October 7.

