Arunachal youth bringing glory to nation with extraordinary feats at national, int'l levels: Guv

Itanagar, Aug 30 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) said on Saturday that youth of Arunachal Pradesh are bringing glory to the state and the nation with their remarkable achievements at both the national and international levels.

Addressing a function, organised in connection with the 3-day National Sports Day celebration and to promote physical fitness, the Governor emphasised the need for systematic talent scouting and the availability of sports medicine experts to nurture the immense potential of the young generation of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor also participated in the badminton game at the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) at Rono Hills in Doimukh. Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.), who is also the Chief Rector of RGU, reminded that as India has placed its bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the Olympic Games in 2036, it is not merely a matter of national pride, but also a call to action for all people.

Urging the youth of the state, particularly budding sportspersons, to prepare themselves with dedication and determination so that they may shine on the world stage, the Governor said that sports and fitness are not only for athletes, but for every citizen.

A healthy nation, he said, is not built by champions alone, but by a society that values fitness and well-being as a way of life. Whether it is a brisk morning walk, yoga in the courtyard, cycling through the villages, or an evening game with friends, every small step towards fitness is a step towards building a stronger India, he pointed out.

The Governor said that values of fitness and well-being are necessary to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat in 2047. A healthy body, he noted, sharpens the mind, and together they create a society that is energetic, productive, confident, and full of vitality.

Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof. S. K. Nayak, and Registrar, RGU, Dr. N.T. Rikam briefed the Governor about the initiatives taken by the Central University for the National Sports Day celebration under ‘Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mey’ theme.

As part of the celebration and to promote indigenous traditional games, demonstrations of indigenous games were also presented by the RGU students on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner, Papum Pare, Vishakha Yadav, Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar, Deans of Faculty, Heads of Department and Directors of Institute and RGU students attended the programme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor