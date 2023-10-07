Asian Games: Aditi Gopichand Swami bags bronze in compound archery women's individual event

Hangzhou [China], October 7 : Indian archer Aditi Gopichand Swami came up with a stellar performance in the women's compound archery women's individual event to clinch the bronze medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Gopichand defeated Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly 146-140 to secure the bronze medal in the compound archery event, bringing India a step closer to taking its medal count in this Asiad past 100.

Aditi dominated the game from the very first set while the Indonesian trailed and eventually fell out of medal contention.

Aditi maintained consistency and scored 29 points in the first three sets. In the fourth game, she bagged 30 points and followed it up with a score of 29 in the last set.

The Indian archer kept a healthy lead from the very first set, showcasing India's dominance in the sport.

"BRONZE FOR ADITI. India's top Compound Archer and #KheloIndiaAthlete Aditi Gopichand Swami settles for a Bronze medal after defeating Indonesia at the #AsianGames2022 Well Played, Aditi Keep up the momentum," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) posted on X.

https://x.com/Media_SAI/status/1710458734244516351?s=20

Meanwhile, rising Indian archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam secured the gold medal in the compound archery women's individual event, defeating South Korea's Chaewon by a margin of 149-145.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Indian archers Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Gopichand, and Parneet Kaur bagged the gold medal in the women's team compound archery event.

India is well poised to cruise past the 100-medal mark and currently at fourth in the standings with 99 medals 24 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor