Asian Games: Anant Jeet Singh wins silver, first medal in Men's Skeet since 1974

Hangzhou, Sep 27 Anant Jeet Singh Naruka made history for India in the Men's Skeet Individual at the Asian Games, winning the first-ever silver medal for the country in the event at the 19th Asian Games, here on Wednesday.

Anant Jeet Singh finished with 58 points out of a possible 60 in the final, surging up the table after qualifying in the fourth position.

The 25-year-old shooter from Rajasthan finished second behind the 60-year-old Abdullah Al Rashadi of Kuwait, who equalled the World Record with a perfect finals score of 60 to win the gold medal.

This is only the second medal won by India in the men's skeet competition after Dr Karni Singh bagged bronze way back in the 1974 edition in Tehran.

Earlier, Anant Jeet Singh had won a bronze medal in the Skeet Team competition in the morning.

