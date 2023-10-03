Asian Games: Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam bags bronze in men's canoe double 1000m

Hangzhou, Oct 3 India's Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam bagged the bronze medal in men's canoe double 1000m event at the 19th Asian Games, here on Tuesday.

The Indian duo clocked 3:53.329 in the final for third place podium finish.

It was India's second canoe medal in Asian Games history. Johnny Rommel and Siji Kumar Sadanandan won a bronze in the same race at the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima.

The women's kayak four 500m and canoe double 200m teams will also race in the finals.

