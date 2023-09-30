Asian Games: Indian shooter Akhil Sheoran dedicates gold medal victory to his parents

Hangzhou [China], September 30 : Following their victory in the 50m Rifle 3Ps Men's team event and the remarkable shattering of the world record by a significant 8-point margin, shooter Akhil Sheoran expressed his joy and dedicated the gold medal to his family.

The Indian shooting contingent continues to dominate at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou as the men's trio of Swapnil Kusal, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sheoran clinched a gold medal at the 50 m rifle men's 3P event on Friday.

The Indian men's trio left everybody in awe with their unwavering focus and remarkable precision, clinching and shattering the world record by a staggering 8 points.

After claiming gold, Sheoran now wants to shift his focus to next year's Paris Olympics and said that they are ready for the multi-sports marquee event.

"It's a matter of pride that we've won a gold medal in the team event. We are happy that we've created a new world and broken the world record with 8 points. We are ready for the Olympics...It's my first medal in the Asian Games, I dedicate this medal to my parents, coaches, govt, federation and support staff...," Akhil Sheoran told ANI.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian 50m Rifle 3Ps Men's team for emerging as a gold medallist at the 19th Asian Games.

PM Modi took to social media 'X', formerly known as Twitter, and hailed the exceptional determination and teamwork shown by the gold medal-winning trio in the ongoing multi-sports event.

A stupendous win, prestigious Gold and a world record! Congratulations to @KusaleSwapnil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran for emerging victorious in the Men's 50m Rifle 3Ps team event at the Asian Games. They have shown exceptional determination and teamwork. pic.twitter.com/xhuMQUHKZ3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2023

With a combined score of 1769, they set the New World Record, Asian Record, and Asian Games Record. The Indian team also broke the World Record, previously held by the United States, with 1769 points.

The silver medal was won by 1763 points and the bronze medal went to South Korea with 1748 points.

