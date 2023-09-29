Asian Games: Indian women's squash team wins bronze medal

Hangzhou [China], September 29 : The Indian women's squash team comprised of Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh bagged bronze medal after losing to Hong Kong, China 1-2 in the semifinals at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Friday.

Tanvi Khanna's three-game loss against Sin Yuk Chan in a match that lasted for just 22 minutes put India on the back foot. The first match of the tie ended in scores of 6-11, 7-11, 3-11.

The focus then switched to veteran player Chinappa, who displayed incredible resilience and skill to make the score even for India at 1-1 against Hong Kong. The Indian veteran registered a victory against Ho Tze-Lok with a score of 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8.

After being two games down, Chinappa came right back into the match with a resounding 11-6 win in the fourth game of the fixture. Chinappa closed the match with a commanding performance by maintaining her composure and winning the final game.

With both teams winning the match the pressure fell on 15-year-old Anahat in the decisive match.

Even though the youngster lost the match 0–3, she made sure that at least in the first and third games, her opponent was kept on their toes.

The teenager had a strong start to her match but lost some steam near the finish and gave Lee Ka Yi the opening game 8-11.

Lee tightened her hold on the match by winning the second game 11-7. She repeated the performance in the third game and was about to end the match when Ahanat launched a final burst. The teen attempted to score eight points in a row but ultimately dropped the match 10–12.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's squash team's semifinal clash against Malaysia will begin later in the day.

