Asian Games: India's men's, women's teams bag silver each in chess team event

Hangzhou [China], October 7 : India's men's and women's chess teams clinched a silver each in the chess competition on Saturday at the 19th Asian Games.

In Round 9 of the chess team event, India defeated the Philippines (3.5 - 0.5). The young chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa tied with Bersamina (0.5 - 0.5). While Vidit Gujarathi, AK Erigaisi and HK Pentala defeated JP Gomez, Laylo and JE Garcia respectively.

With the conclusion of Round 9 Iran topped the men's team points table with 7 wins, 2 draws and 0 losses. India finished second with 6 wins, 3 draws and 0 losses. Uzbekistan walked away with a bronze medal with 6 wins, 2 draws and a single loss.

Coming to the women's event, India defeated the Republic of Korea with Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali, Vantika Agrawal and SS Baskar defeated S Park, S Kang, S Kim and G You respectively in Round 9.

After the conclusion of the final round, China topped the women's team points table with 8 wins, 1 draw and 0 losses. India settled for silver with 7 wins, 1 draw and a single loss. While, Kazakhstan clinched a bronze with 6 wins, 1 draw and two losses.

