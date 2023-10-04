Asian Games: Manju Rani, Baboo Ram win bronze in 35km Race Walk Mixed Team, take India's tally to 70

Hangzhou, Oct 4 Manju Rani and Baboo Ram came up with good timings to help India clinch a bronze medal in the 35km Race Walk Mixed Team event at the 19th Asian Games here on Wednesday, talking India's tally to 70 medals and equalling the highest-ever haul in the mega event.

Baboo Ram completed the 2 hours 42:11 minutes while Manju Rani needed 3 hours and 09:03 minutes to complete the race. India finished third with a combined timing of 5:51:14, trailing eventual winners China by 34:33 minutes.

The bronze medal took the Indian tally to 70-equalling its best-ever haul of 70 medals won in the previous edition in Indonesia held in 2018.

In the 35 km Race Walk Mixed Team, a country can put in teams comprising one male and one female or two male and two female participants. The best two timings are considered for medals.

China and Japan competed with two male and two female walkers while India, Hong Kong China and Indonesia had teams of one each.

China won the gold with a timing of 5:16:41 and set a new Asian Games record in the process while Japan took silver in 5:16:41.

