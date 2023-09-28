Asian Games: Pistol shooters bag gold in Men's 10m Team event; 5th in shooting

Hangzhou, Sep 28 Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal won a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Team shooting in the Asian Games on Thursday as India continued to reap in medals at the shooting ranges at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

After a sensational day on Wednesday when the Indian shooters won 7 medals including two gold, the pistol shooters continued India's brilliant run by winning the fourth gold medal in shooting here.

Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal finished with a combined score of 1734, with a whopping 50 hits in the inner 10 circle, to win gold ahead of China (1733-62x) and Vietnam (1730-59x).

The Indians scored 284 in the first series and then added 287, 291, 294, 290 and 288 in the remaining five.

This is India's sixth gold medal overall in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

