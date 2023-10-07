Asian Games: Pravin Ojas, Abhishek Verma clinch gold, silver in men's compound archery; India's medal tally hits 100

Hangzhou [China], October 7 : Archers continued to add to the country's medal rush, with Pravin Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma clinching gold and silver medals respectively in the men's compound archery at the 19th Asian Games on Saturday.

Pravin defeated Abhishek to bag the gold medal by a margin of 149-147.

With these medals, India has now aggregated 9 medals, including 6 golds in compound archery. This is the best performance registered by India in the compound archery event.

With the medals in archery and other events on Saturday, India achieved its quest of aggregating 100 medals this Asiad.

India's medal count in the Hangzhou Games currently stands at 100 25 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze.

"Compound Archers Pravin Ojas Deotale (#KheloIndiaAthlete) and @archer_abhishek

win the GOLD and SILVER respectively at the #AsianGames2022. This is the 8th and 9th medal for India and the 6th Gold medal in Compound Archery achieves the highest ever Medals in the Asian Games since Modern Archery started in 1975. Many congratulations to both of you," Sports Authority of India (SAI) posted on its official handle on X.

🇮🇳 𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘🥇🥈 🏹Compound Archers Pravin Ojas Deotale (#KheloIndiaAthlete) and @archer_abhishek win the GOLD🥇 and SILVER 🥈respectively at the #AsianGames2022. 🤩🥳 This is the 8th and 9th medal for India and the 6th Gold medal in Compound Archery 🤩 🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/BYFcQmSl5k — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023

Earlier, India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged gold medal in the women's compound archery, taking the country a step closer to the 100-medal mark this Asiad.

The rising Indian archer defeated South Korea's Chaewon So by a margin of 149-145.

Aditi Gopichand also secured silver in the women's compound archery, defeating Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly by a margin of 146-140.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor