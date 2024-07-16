Athletes Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary practice in Switzerland ahead of Paris Olympics

St Moritz [Switzerland], July 16 : Indian athletes Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary sweat it out hard in Switzerland ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, starting from July 26 onwards.

Both athletes are currently practicing in a facility at St Moritz, Switzerland ahead of the multi-sport extravaganza.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media took to X to share pictures of both players practicing at a beautiful and scenic facility.

"Avinash aur Parul daud rahe hain #JeetKiAur #TrainingDiaries #TOPSchemeAthletes Avinash Sable & Parul Chaudhary are sweating it out at the scenic training facility based in St. Moritz, Switzerland ahead of their big performance at #ParisOlympics2024. @avinash3000m @afiindia," tweeted SAI Media.

Earlier in July, Sable broke the national record in the men's 3000m steeplechase event at the Diamond League 2024.

The Asian Games champion crossed the finish line in 8:09.91, bettering his national record by more than a second. He finished sixth in the stacked men's 3000-meter steeplechase field at the Charlety Stadium. India's previous national record was 8:11.20, clocked by Sable to win silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham two years ago.

Ethiopia's Abrham Sime came first with a personal best of 8:02.36. Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Amos Serem of Kenya also clocked 8:02.36 but came second in the photo finish.

With a national record, Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 gold and a Commonwealth Games silver in 3000 m steeplechase, Sable is one of the brightest medal prospects for India.

Meanwhile at the Asian Games last year, Parul also secured a gold in women's 5000 m event and a silver medal in the women's 3000 m steeplechase.

In July this year, Parul finished at sixth place in the women's 3000 m steeplechase event at the 14th Gyulai Istvan Memorial, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour 2024, in Hungary, clocking a time of 9:35.66s, far away from her personal best of 9:15.31 seconds.

