Australia's third women’s ODI against India to be played at Bellerive Oval

New Delhi, Sep 10 The third Women’s One Day International between Australia and India on Sunday, March 1 will now be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

The match was rescheduled after Cricket Australia (CA) was informed by Cricket Victoria (CV) that the Junction Oval would be unable to host the day/night match.

The unavailability of Junction Oval is due to planning delays that meant the new lights at the venue would not be operational for this match and this ongoing work on the light instalment would have made parts of the ground inaccessible for fans.

It was also not considered practical to schedule the match as a day fixture given the short turnaround from the day/night match scheduled for Hobart on Friday, February 27. The MCG was unavailable with ground renovation works due to take place.

Peter Roach, CA Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling said, “We are disappointed we have had to move this match from Junction Oval and that there will be no women's international match in Melbourne this season. We anticipated the Junction Oval lights would be installed several weeks before this fixture and were looking forward to celebrating the first international match under lights at the ground.

“Unfortunately, the MCG is not available due to renovation works, while logistical factors including the compact multiformat schedule and ongoing lighting works at Junction Oval meant we could not play this match as a day fixture.

“We are grateful to Cricket Tasmania for hosting a second game in Hobart and hope fans in Tasmania will seize both opportunities to get behind our world champion women’s team. We apologise to fans who have bought tickets. Refunds will be processed automatically in the next 24 hours.

“We look forward to a wonderful series against India and women’s international cricket returning to Melbourne next season.”

The schedule for Hobart matches is:

Aus v India, ODI (D/N), Friday 27 February 2026

Aus v India, ODI (D/N), Sunday 1 March 2026 (relocated match from Junction Oval)

