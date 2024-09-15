Baku GP: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to start from pit lane after installing new power unit

Baku [Azerbaijan], September 15 : The seven-time world champion and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton will start from the pit lane in the Baku Grand Prix after he installed a new power unit, according to Sky Sports.

It was Hamilton's fifth power unit of the ongoing 2024 Formula One season, which resulted in him starting from the pit lane.

After a disappointing performance in the qualification round, Hamilton was supposed to start in seventh place on the grid.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the qualification round, Hamilton said that his W15 felt "amazing" to drive during the practices.

"Yesterday the car was amazing, it felt great and I honestly think it could have been at least second row today...the tyres didn't work all day. It's only tyres. If you see the Williams, all of a sudden were up there, when you get the tyres working," Hamilton was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

The British driver pointed out that in every qualification round, he has lost around half a second, to a second.

"But I'm doing everything I normally do and more, trying absolutely everything with the tyres. When we go out, most often the tyres are below the window and you can't get them up. You look at my last sector, it's quickest, but it's at the end of the lap. Every single Saturday I've lost at least half a second, to a second, and today I lost a second compared to yesterday," he added.

"I do it every weekend. All I can do is just work as hard as I can. I've just got to stay positive and not get into my head," he further added.

Currently, Hamilton is standing in sixth place on the 2024 driver standings with just 164. Meanwhile, Mercedes holds the fourth place on the 2024 constructor standings with 292 points.

