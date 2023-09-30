Basketball Federation of India issues notice against EP3L

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 : The Elite Pro 3x3 League (EP3L) that was all set to begin on September 28 has faced a major setback after a notice issued by the Basketball Federation of India urged players to refrain from participating in the league.

This notice issued on September 26 derailed the hopes of many athletes who were looking forward to competing in the EP3L, as per the Elite Pro 3x3 League release.

An excerpt of the official statement sent out collectively by the Elite Pro Basketball League (EPBL) and Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League (EWPBL) said, “Our aims include the establishment of basketball leagues for Indian basketball players, and also conduct ancillary promotional activities linked to the same with such talented players. We sincerely believe that our efforts to do so will greatly benefit Indian basketball players and the Indian basketball ecosystem."

"We are extremely passionate about achieving our objective of taking Indian basketball and Indian basketball players to greater heights and have always been open to collaborating with the relevant authorities, basis a mutually beneficial, symbiotic understanding that reflects a shared goal of advancing the sport of basketball in India with integrity” the release read.

With the lack of any other professional leagues currently in basketball in India, this only proves to be a major setback for the athletes.

The statement signed off saying, “In light of the above, we humbly call upon the general public as well as all the players associated with us to refrain from believing the incorrect narratives communicated by vested interests.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor