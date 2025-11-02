Batters target me when Bumrah bowls from other end, says Arshdeep

Hobart, Nov 2 Arshdeep Singh attributed his wicket-taking opportunities to the pressure exerted by Jasprit Bumrah at the other end, following India’s five-wicket victory over Australia in the third T20I at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

In his first game of the five-match series, Arshdeep was named Player of the Match for his spell of 3-35 that kept Australia to 186/6, which India chased down with nine balls to spare. “I’ve just been working on my process, trusting my skills, and executing the plans I’ve practised. It feels great to contribute when I get the chance.”

“Yes (enjoying bowling to aggressive batters), definitely. When someone is coming hard at you, there’s always a chance to pick up wickets, and when someone like Bumrah is bowling from the other end, batters often take more risks against me, that gives me wicket-taking opportunities.”

“I just try to enjoy my bowling and keep my plans simple. No matter the situation - powerplay or death - I just focus on execution and stick to what I’ve practised,” said Arshdeep in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh admitted his side fell short with the bat and praised India’s bowling effort led by Arshdeep’s three-fer. “We were probably 20 runs short. Credit to India - they bowled really well. We gave it our best in the field, but they deserved the win.”

“We just needed those extra 20 runs. I liked the intent from our batters, especially Tim David, who came in after early wickets and played superbly. Stoinis too showed great experience at the end. In T20s, small margins - one or two good overs or bad overs - can change everything.”

Marsh also provided an update on Glenn Maxwell’s fitness, who is in the squad after recovering from a wrist injury. “He was close (to playing) today but not quite ready. Hopefully he’ll be fit and available for Thursday. He’s such an experienced T20 campaigner - we’d love to have him back.”

