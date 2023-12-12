Bengal Warriors beat Patna Pirates in PKL 10

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 12 : Backed by massive raiding performance, the Bengal Warriors beat the Patna Pirates 60-42, handing them their first loss of the season at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

This is the fourth highest match point total in PKL's history, with a total of 102 points being scored.

Maninder Singh's 15 points, Nitin Kumar's 14 and Shrikanth Jadhav's 12 points extended the Warriors' unbeaten run for the season, at the cost of the only other unbeaten team in the league.

A game between two unbeaten teams was always going to centre on who blinked first. As it was, it was the Bengal Warriors, whose talisman Maninder Singh was caught on his first raid of the evening. A tight Pirates defence ensured that they did not leak points, while at the other end, Sachin kept picking up points sporadically to keep them up on the scorecards.

A Super Raid with five points (in a single raid) by Nitin Kumar changed the complexion of the game in the final ten minutes of the half, with the Warriors going from a three-point deficit to lead by one. It sparked a three-minute turnaround that saw the Warriors inflict the first all-out of the evening, streaking into a 16-11 lead.

The Patna Pirates started the second half down by 11 points and despite a brief comeback, soon faced a second all-out as the Warriors extended into a 34-22 lead. Maninder and Jadhav had completed their Super 10 with a quarter of the game yet to go, and the Pirates were basically staving off the inevitable.

In a Pro Kabaddi match, a Super 10 is achieved when a raider scores 10 or more raid points on their own.

The Warriors inflicted a third all-out in the final minutes of the game before wrapping up the points and breaking the Pirates' unbeaten run with a massive 18-point victory.

Schedule for PKL Season 10 match on Wednesday:

Schedule for 13th December, 2023 -

Match #21 - Tamil Thalaivas Vs Telugu Titans - 8 pm

Match #22 - Bengaluru Bulls Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - 9 pm.

