BGT 2024-25: IPL Auction no distraction for Perth Test, says Cummins

Perth, Nov 21 Australia captain Pat Cummins is confident that the upcoming IPL mega auction, scheduled to overlap with the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, will not distract his team.

The IPL auction is set for November 24 and 25 and shortly after day three and four ends on November 24 and 25, respectively, the action will shift to the two-day IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah.

"Yeah, I think he is there in the auction. I don't think so (it will be a distraction). Dan has flown over there, but he has been here for the whole prep. Done all the meetings, done all the chats, watching it. We came to know that anyway.

"So, for the players, I don't think so. Most of these guys have been there in the auctions before. They know they can't really do anything. You are a sitting duck and seeing whether you get selected or not. It doesn't... doesn't make a difference to how we go about the first two days. It is not a distraction as far as I can see it," Cummins told reporters.

Cummins and Travis Head are the only Australian players in the current squad retained by their IPL franchises.

Daniel Vettori, Australia’s assistant coach, will miss the Perth Test to be in Jeddah as Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach. Similar is the case with Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, who are confirmed to miss commentating on the Perth Test for broadcasters Channel Seven after day one’s play to be in the auction as head coaches of Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.

"Dan has done all the meetings and preparations with us. It’s all set, so no concerns there," Cummins added.

The scheduling has drawn criticism, with former Australia captain Pontingsaying, “A lot of players in both teams are part of the auction. It could have been scheduled during the nine-day gap between Tests, avoiding unnecessary pressure."

Cummins, however, remains unfazed with scheduling. "We are fully focused on the Perth Test. The auction timing means it won’t interfere with the first two days of play. We’re ready to give our best," he asserted.

Australia and India will kick off the five-Test series at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor