"Bihar emerging as sports super powerhouse," says BSSA CEO Raveendran Sankaran

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 4 : Bihar State Sports Authority (BSSA) DG and CEO Raveendran Sankaran said that the state is emerging as a "super powerhouse" as it prepares to host the seventh edition of Khelo India Youth Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the seventh edition of the Khel India Youth Games 2025 in Bihar's Patna on Sunday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will attend the inauguration ceremony. Players from across the India are participating in Khelo India Youth Games. This Khelo India hosting will boost the sports culture and Infrastructure in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Sankaran said, "Today Bihar is all set to host the 7th edition of Khelo India Youth Games. It's a very big platform for Bihar to establish that Bihar is slowly emerging as a super powerhouse in the arena of sport. With respect to all the arrangements, our CM Nitish Kumar personally visited all the places, inspected and gave suggestions and we are all set for the games to start."

Hosts Bihar will be staging its first biggest multi-discipline sporting event in its history, where more than 6,000 athletes will compete in 27 medal sports till May 15.

Maharashtra will aim for a hat-trick of titles. Having won the team championships in Madhya Pradesh (2023) and Tamil Nadu (2024), Maharashtra will be fielding more than 430 athletes in the Bihar edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, an under-18 championships this time.

Bihar, which finished 21st in the last KIYG in Tamil Nadu, will take inspiration from the fact that a state has always done well whenever it hosted the youth Games.

Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu finished on the podium in the years they hosted KIYG. Bihar and Maharashtra will be fielding the biggest contingents in the Khelo India Youth Games.

Both states will have more than 400 athletes each. Haryana, a traditional powerhouse in these Games, will have more than 300 athletes.

Karnataka (236) and Tamil Nadu (307) will also have big representations, a release said. Thirty-six states and Union Territories will feature in KIYG 2025. The attraction of the Games has touched every corner of the country, and this reflects in the fact that Andaman and Nicobar Islands will field a 10-member team, including five women, many of them cyclists.

Ladakh, known for ice and snow sports, will have 14 while Lakshadweep will have 12 and Sikkim 15 athletes.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 will be significant from a long-term prospect point of view. Several scouts will be watching every sport to spot talent who can be groomed for the 2032 and 2036 Olympics.

It is pertinent to mention that India have bid to host the 2036 Summer Games. Several Khelo India athletes will feature in these Games, and all eyes will be on their performance. In the last Games, 30 records were created.

These included 22 national youth weightlifting records and eight athletic meet records. In Bihar, 284 gold medals will be at stake. The maximum number (38) of gold medals will be in swimming. Athletics will have 34, while wrestling, weightlifting, and boxing will have more than 20 gold medals each. Day 1 action starts with archery (in Bhagalpur), kabaddi (in Rajgir), and volleyball (in Patna).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor