Bodh Gaya Marathon: Run for global peace to begin on January 14

Gaya (Bihar) [India], December 12 : The Bodh Gaya Marathon, a 42.195 km full marathon and run for global peace, will commence on January 14 next year.

The Bodh Gaya Marathon Route is a sacred pilgrimage through places of religious significance that have shaped the very essence of spirituality. This unique event offers four categories of running tailored to various age groups, ensuring inclusive participation for all.

International and national runners, including monks and spiritual seekers, have already registered, representing a tapestry of Buddhist nations.

Organized by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the Bodh Gaya Marathon Committee (a proud member of AIMS - Association of International Marathon & Distance Races), this marathon is a testament to unity and peace.

Starting from the ancient Magadh University on January 14, 2024, the marathon will traverse through iconic landmarks, including the Mahabodhi Temple, Niranjana River, Sujata village, and a scenic route around the foothills of the revered Dungeshwari Mountain.

"This isn't just a marathon; it's a spiritual odyssey in Buddha's footsteps. Participants will experience positive energy as they traverse the sacred pathways in the land of the Buddha," a statement from the organisers read.

The marathon offers four distinctive categories. The full marathon will cover 42.195 km, the half marathon will be 21.097 km long, the Dhamma Run 10 km, while Fun Run will be 05 km long.

"But this isn't just about covering distances; it's about embarking on a soul-stirring journey. The Bodh Gaya marathon route is a sacred pilgrimage, guiding runners through places of profound religious significance that have shaped the very essence of spirituality," a statement from the organisers read.

