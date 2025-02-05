Both Sutherland and Perry seem to be cut from the same cloth in preparation, says Sthalekar

New Delhi, Feb 5 Former Australia women’s cricketer Lisa Sthalekar believes Annabel Sutherland is fast catching up with the legendary Ellyse Perry to be the next best all-rounder in the current team, noting that the duo are cut from the same cloth in terms of preparing for matches.

Recently, Annabel claimed her first Belinda Clark Award awarded to the best Australia women’s cricketer across all formats for 2024, amassing 798 runs at an average of 46.94 and picking 34 wickets while averaging 20.82.

Named in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year, Annabel was also outstanding in the two Test matches Australia played - making 210 against South Africa in Perth in the previous season, and recently becoming the first woman to hit a Test century at the MCG in a Player of the Match performance against England.

“You get a sense the apprentice is overtaking her master. Her opportunity to play in the historic match – the first women’s Test at the MCG in 76 years – came at the expense of injured star superstar Ellyse Perry. Perry has been arguably Australia’s greatest female cricketer, inspiring a huge generation of cricketers that want to be just like her.”

“Sutherland was a teenager when she joined Perry, at the height of her powers, playing for Victoria in 2017. Perry is known as one of the hardest trainers in the game, while Sutherland is relentless in her preparation, so they seem to be cut from the same cloth.”

“Just like Perry, Sutherland has an appetite to bat for long periods and they are both part of a unique group of players that have scored a double century for their country. So when the opportunity came this Test match Sutherland didn’t hesitate when asked to bat at No.3, instead of her usual spots at No.8 or No.6 - places where she has already scored Test centuries from,” wrote Lisa in her column for The Nightly on Wednesday.

Annabel will be next seen in action when she turns out for the Delhi Capitals in WPL 2025 season, starting on February 14. Lisa recalled of her first time of witnessing Annabel and feel the women’s team future is safe in the young all-rounder’s hands.

“There was something special in the fact that a Victorian was the first to make triple figures at the one of the most hallowed Australian cricketing venues. I have had the privilege of watching Annabel enter the WBBL for the Melbourne Stars and then represent Australia for the first time as an 18-year-old.”

“It was always clear she had immense talent and was marked early on as a future star. But she had to be patient, running drinks before she earned her spot. The future looks bright for Australian Cricket with Sutherland in it. This is only the start for young Belsy, as she is affectionately known by her teammates, and who knows what heights she will reach?” she concluded.

