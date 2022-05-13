Boxing legend Amir Khan announces retirement

35-year-old British boxer Amir Khan has announced his retirement from professional boxing, three months after suffering a loss against Kell brook in the 149-pound catchweight bout at Manchester’s AO Arena. Amir took to his official Twitter handle to give the announcement of ending his 27-year-long boxing career. He is a former unified light-welterweight champion and 2004 Athens Olympics silver medallist and has decided to quit the sport with a record of 34-6, after losing his last three bouts.

“It’s time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years. I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me,” Amir wrote on Twitter. Interestingly, the last fight of Amir’s career was held at the venue where he first won a world title in 2009. The match was Khan’s first outing in the boxing ring since July 2019.