CCI to meet BKLKP for title; Chembur Gym in two finals

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 4 : CCI A will take on surprise package BKLKP in the Elite Group final of the Motiram Cup Inter-Club Badminton Championships for men, organised by GMBA and hosted by Willingdon SC, at their premises. In the semi-finals on Saturday, while CCI A rallied after losing the first rubber to defeat Chembur Gym 2-1, BKLKP also overcame a poor start to get the better of MIG Cricket Club 2-1.

The Ullal Cup final for women will feature Khar Gym against Chembur Gym. While Khar Gym got past CCI 2-1, Chembur Gym maintained its form to defeat GSC 2-1.

However, the juniors ensured that GSC remained in the title race, entering the Kanji Cup final, where they will take on Chembur Gym for top honours.

The Motiram Cup Elite Group semi-finals saw both matches going the distance. After Harsh Jhaveri and Zarir Warden lost the opener to Aman Farogh and Suyog Lokhande of Chembur Gym 18-21, 17-21, it seemed curtains for CCI after Nigel D'Sa lost the first game to Parthive Nair in the singles encounter. However, Nigel brought all his experience to the fore to win the next two games and the match 14-21, 21-8, 21-15, before Siddhesh Aroskar and Amey Joshi came on court to defeat Amey Joshi and Parthive Nair in straight game and seal the tie for CCI.

Soham Pathak did the star turn for BKLKP, winning his singles encounter and then partnering with Anmaol Behrani to win the deciding doubles encounter and the match against MIG.

Brief Score:

Ullal Cup semi-finals

Khar Gymkhana beat CCI - Women's Team 2-1

Sarita Jethwani/Tanvi Teckchandani lost to Kareena Madan/Taarini Suri 8-21, 8-21; Manya Avlani bt Kareena Madan 21-9, 21-10; Kairavi Thakore/Manya Avlani bt Natasha Daswani/Riya Arolkar 21-17, 21-14

The Chembur Gymkhana - W beat Goregaon Sports Club - W 2-1

Trisha Darveshi/Vedika Kulkarni lost to Kashika Mahajan/Simran Singhi 15-21,12-21; Tanvi Gharpure beat Hrissha Dubey 21-19, 12-21, 21-14; Gargi Degvekar/Tanvi Gharpure beat Arya Shetty/Ketaki Thite 21-16, 22-24, 21-13

Kanji Cup semi-finals

The Chembur Gymkhana - J beat CCI - JUNIOR TEAM 3-0

Avni Shetty beat Tia Ugrankar 21-11, 21-14; Vikrant Negi beat Ruhaan Bhatia 17-21, 21-7, 21-13; Tanvi Gharpure/Trisha Darveshi beat Taarini Suri/Tia Ugrankar 16-21, 21-17, 21-17

Goregaon Sports Club - J beat BKLKP juniors 3-0

Tiann Castellino beat Anika Taneja 21-16, 21-19; Sharvil Tembulkar beat Ishan Deshmukh 21-12, 21-7; Dhun Sanghvi/Ketaki Thite beat Anika Taneja/Hazel Joshi 21-14, 21-9

Motiram Elite semi-finals

BKLKP men's team beat MIG Cricket Club 2-1

Arjun Singh/Sushrut Karmakar lost to Arun Suresh/Siddhesh Raut 21-15, 15-21, 15-21; Soham Phatak beat Ruturaj Rathod 21-12, 21-10; Anmoal Behrani/Soham Phatak beat Mangirish Palekar/Ruturaj Rathod 21-4, 21-14

CCI A beat The Chembur Gymkhana 2-1

Harsh Jhaveri/Zarir Warden lost to Aman Farogh Sanjay/Suyog Lokhande 18-21, 17-21; Nigel D'Sa beat Parthive Nair 14-21, 21-8, 21-15; Jawaduddhin Shaikh/Siddhesh Aroskar bt Amey Joshi/Parthive Nair 21-14, 21-9

Motiram plate semi-finals

NSCI A beat GCH - Men's Team 2-0

Jai Sonthalia/Siddharth Naudal beat Atik Shah/Parthh Chandak 21-13, 21-14; Siddharth Naudal beat Dhruv Jhaveri 21-6, 21-8

Thakur Sports Club - M beat CCI B 2-1

Chandan Kashyap/Karthik Laxman lost to Piyush Kamble/Yash Tiwari 11-21, 12-21; Shivaan Mishra beat Piyush Kamble 21-19, 17-21, 21-14; Shivaan Mishra/Sushant Kamble beat Akshay Shah/Neel Ramchandani 21-18, 21-8.

