Chess: Mumbai's rising star Vedant Panesar qualifies for 2026 Challengers section in Wijk aan Zee

Mumbai, Feb 11 Vedant Panesar, hailing from Mumbai, secured a place in the Challengers section of Chess 2026 after winning the qualifiers, held in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

Scoring 6/9, Panesar finished half a point ahead of a competitive international field and booked his place in one of the most prestigious tournaments.

Speaking about his win, Vedant said, "Playing at Wijk aan Zee is a dream of every chess player. I read a quote there that said, 'Before dying, people want to visit Prague, but for a chess player, it’s about winning at Wijk aan Zee.' Winning at Wijk aan Zee, where the best chess players in the world compete, is truly special. Qualifying for the Tata Steel Challengers 2026 is a dream come true, and I hope to return next year as a Grandmaster."

This achievement is particularly remarkable as Mumbai is not traditionally known for its chess culture in comparison to Chennai, the chess hub of India, which has produced many top players.

Despite this, Vedant has steadily climbed the ranks on the international stage, showcasing the growing chess talent from Mumbai, where only a few pursue chess professionally at this level.

"I’m incredibly grateful to my friends who rallied around me and helped me prepare for this tournament. Their support made a huge difference. Going forward, I know that to reach the next level and be fully ready for the Challengers, I’ll need to build a professional team around me.

"I also want to express my deepest gratitude to Old Bridge Mutual Fund for their unwavering support, Tata Steel Chess for giving me this entry, and my mother, who has always been a strong pillar of support behind my success," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor