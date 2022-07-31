Chess Olympiad: Playing against another Indian team not an issue, says Harikrishna

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu), July 31 Playing against another Indian team at the 44th Chess Olympiad depends on the pairing, said Indian Grandmaster (GM) P.Harikrishna here on Sunday.

There are three Indian teams in the Open section and three in the Women's section.

The Indian teams in both the categories have been winning against their opponents till date. And there are possibilities of two Indian teams fighting against each other.

Responding to a question on the strategy that would be employed, Harikrishna said, "Meeting the other Indian team depends on the pairing. Our focus is on playing the matches and not the teams."

On Sunday Harikrishna playing for India 1 team won against the Greek player Mastrovasilis Dimitrious in 30 moves in the third round.

Speaking about his game Harikrishna said the first 15 moves were prepared beforehand.

The opponent put up a good resistance. Towards the end he had got a good combination of moves, he said.

On the other Vidit Santhosh Gujrathi drew split points with Theodorou Nikolaos.

Queried about the top seed US not having it easy in the initial rounds, Harikrishna said it happens at Olympiads. He said the US team is very strong but they are facing pretty solid teams now.

