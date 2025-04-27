Churchill Brothers awarded I-League title against CAS orders, AIFF claims late notice

Panaji, April 27 Churchill Brothers' I-League 2024-25 presentation ceremony was concluded in Goa on Sunday even after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) ordered the All India Football Federation (AIFF) not to declare the winner of the I-League or organise a medal ceremony until the present arbitration is concluded.

According to a statement by the AIFF, the federation learnt of CAS' decision only after the ceremony due to it being a holiday in the AIFF Secretariat.

During the event, the champions’ trophy and winners’ medals were formally presented to Churchill Brothers FC Goa, as per Appeals Committee order and representation made by AIFF to Delhi High Court on April 23.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) would like to clarify that, with regard to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) order, due to a holiday in the AIFF Secretariat, the Federation was only informed of the order at a time when the ceremony had already been concluded in Goa," the AIFF said in a statement on Sunday.

The Churchill Brothers were crowned champions of I-League 2024-25 after being labelled the provisional winners, following the conclusion of the campaign, by the Appeals Committee of the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) on April 19. Inter Kashi later said that they would be appealing to CAS.

Inter Kashi had finished on 39 points from their 22 matches, one behind provisional table toppers Churchill Brothers FC Goa, who drew Real Kashmir 1-1 in their last match of the season and were banking on receiving three points for clinching the title.

