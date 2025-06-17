Club World Cup: Benfica rally from two goals down to hold Boca Juniors; Flamengo beat Esperance

Miami, June 17 Boca Juniors and Benfica finished with a point apiece by producing one of the most thrilling matches of the tournament so far that saw four goals, three red cards, and a boisterous Boca fan section on Tuesday (IST).

After 20 minutes of domination by the Portuguese, it was Boca who opened the scoring. Midfielder Carlos Palacios won a long goal kick, leaving left-back Lautaro Blanco in space against an out-of-position Florentino. Blanco nutmegged the Benfica midfielder before whipping in a low left-foot cross to the near post, where Miguel Merential deftly flicked home.

Just six minutes later, and with the noisy traveling brigade of Boca fans in full voice, Boca doubled their advantage from a corner kick. Centre-back Ayrton Costa won the initial header, heading the ball back across goal from the far post. Midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia then out-jumped his marker to head in at the near post, FIFA reports.

The game continued apace with plenty of chances and fouls. As the half came to a close, a VAR review determined that Nicolas Otamendi had been fouled in the box by Palacios. Angel Di Maria sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, halving Boca's lead in the Argentinian veteran's final tournament with Benfica.

After the break, Benfica turned to veteran striker Andrea Belotti for inspiration. Those hopes looked initially to have been dashed when Belotti was sent off for a high boot to the back of Ayrton Costa's head. However, Benfica captain Nicolas Otamendi came to the rescue, sneaking in unmarked to bullet home a header from a corner kick to draw the match level.

Boca defender Nicolas Figal was shown a red card as the final seconds of the 90 ticked down and, with neither side able to find a winner, both will go into their next matches with hopes delicately poised.

Meanwhile, CR Flamengo opened their FIFA Club World Cup campaign in fine fashion with a 2-0 victory against Espérance at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Tuesday (IST).

The 2022 Copa Libertadores champions took control from the opening whistle against the four-time CAF Champions League winners from Tunisia. Flamengo are level on points with Chelsea FC, who beat Los Angeles Football Club in the teams' opening match in Atlanta.

