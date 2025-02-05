Copa Del Rey QF vs Valencia ‘will be very different’ than 7-1 win, says head coach Flick

Barcelona, Feb 5 FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick claimed it will be a very different game, speaking on Thursday's Copa del Rey quarter final, against Valencia than their 7-1 routing of their opponents.

Both sides had previously met at Estadi Olimpic, the temporary home ground of Barcelona, where the hosts ran through Valencia on January 27.

"The league game earlier this season in the Mestalla was tough and it was not easy with a tricky atmosphere. Tomorrow will be similar. Furthermore, it's a cup game: tomorrow we can't win the trophy but we can lose it and that is not what we want.

"The game will be completely different to the 7-1 win. We will give everything again and let's see what happens. They will press a lot and the fans will help them. The atmosphere will not be like the other day [in the Estadi Olímpic]," said Flick in a press conference.

Despite it being a really important game, Flick insisted "we have to think about the workload for the players. We can't compare players. We have a game on Thursday and another one on Sunday. I need all my players to be fit and to be an option for us. All of them are great and each one will give his best for the team and that's the important thing," said Flick.

With regards to which players may feature against Valencia, Flick revealed that Gavi, who recently signed a contract extension with the club till 2023, will be out due to concussion protocols but it provides an opportunity for Dani Olmo to come onto the pitch.

"Gavi is out due to the protocol [for head injuries] but Dani Olmo could come on in the second half."

"With the ball Dani Olmo is an important player in the midfield who can score, control the ball and keep it. He is very important for us but we have to look after him so he can be consistent. We have to keep an eye on how he is feeling and adapt to that. He will be very important for us in the next few weeks and months," concluded the Barca boss.

