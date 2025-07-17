"Corner defender is pillar of the team": Yogesh Dahiya on his record-breaking Bulls move

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 : The one overarching ambition for Kabbadi player Yogesh Dahiya, who was lapped up for a record Rs 1.125 crore by Bengaluru Bulls in the recent Pro Kabbadi League Season 12 auction, is to help his team lift this year's title, and justify his reputation as the "silent killer."

A total of three Pro Kabaddi League franchises, Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates, and Bengal Warriorz bid to ensure the player from Padladpur gets into their team. In the end, the player ends up landing in the Bengaluru Bulls franchise.

"I was watching the player auction live on TV. I could see Bengaluru Bulls bidding, then Patna Pirates, then Bengal Warriorz. I was watching all this unfold," recalls the 23-year-old defender as quoted by the PKL press release.

He emerged as the most expensive Indian defender bought during a PKL Player Auction, after he was signed by Bengaluru Bulls for a staggering Rs. 1.125 crores.

"There was a little nervousness - what will happen? Who will take me? Which franchise will I join? But overall, it was very interesting and fun," he reflected.

When the hammer finally fell in the Bulls' favour, the celebration wasn't just confined to the franchise's war room. Back in his village, his family erupted in joy after it was confirmed that he is now the most expensive Indian defender in the history of the PKL Player Auction.

"My family was very happy. Mom and Dad were so happy that their child had become so valuable. They felt proud that I had achieved this recognition," Dahiya shared.

This wasn't always the story. The path from village fields to professional stardom began almost by accident in 2018.

"The seniors used to play in the village. Looking at them, I developed an interest in playing kabaddi. It helped me avoid school work, and I also enjoyed it," he admitted with characteristic honesty.

"In the beginning, there wasn't much support. But after I started performing better, the family became interested. They started supporting me. On days when I didn't feel like going to practice, they would say, 'get up, go to practice. What will you do at home?" he added.

The transformation from scepticism to unwavering support mirrors Dahiya's own evolution as a player. The catalyst for his development came from an unexpected source - his uncle's son, who recognised raw talent where others saw just another village boy.

"He introduced me to the game. He made me start playing. He guided me constantly, gave me advice regularly, and worked very hard with me," he noted.

Dahiya's rise through the ranks hasn't been built on flashy moves or attention-grabbing antics. Instead, he's earned his reputation as a "silent killer" - a defender who strikes with precision rather than spectacle.

His philosophy is refreshingly simple yet profound: "You have to play with patience. Don't be too aggressive, and don't make too many mistakes. Make your tackles at the right time. Play for your team. When there's a need to tackle, I tackle for my team. Don't play for yourself."

The record-breaking contract brings with it enormous expectations, but Dahiya appears unfazed by the pressure.

"I feel very good being part of Bengaluru Bulls. I will play for them and represent them this season," he states with the quiet confidence that has become his trademark.

His ambitions for the upcoming season are crystal clear, as he concluded by saying, "I want to do my best for my team. And this year, I hope we can lift the cup - that's what I'm aiming for."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor