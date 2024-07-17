CRPF's K9 units among 10 arrive in Paris for high-stakes security at Paris Olympics 2024

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Two K9 teams from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have reached Paris as part of the 10 K9 teams from various organisations selected to provide security to various venues of the upcoming Paris Olympics, 2024, scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

K9s Vast and Denby, both Belgian Shepherd Malinois, aged five and three years, respectively, left for Paris on July 10 and reached the same day. The Belgian Shepherd Malinois breed is considered to be the most preferred combat dog by security forces worldwide.

Besides the two K9s from the CRPF, the other eight are from Assam Rifles, Sashastra Seema Bal, the National Security Guard, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

"Two K9s are selected from each of the Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF). A total of 10 K9s, along with their handlers, have been deployed to secure the various venues of the Paris Olympics. They have been deployed at the request of the French government," said other Central government officials, privy to the development and seeking anonymity.

CRPF K9s Vast and Denby were selected for the job after going through a series of stringent tests held at the Dog Breeding and Training School of CRPF.

"They (Vast and Denby) also underwent specialised training for nearly 10 weeks before their deployment, focusing on the assignments they were likely to be given," said the CRPF.

The handlers of the two K9s, too, were put through rigorous physical training, besides basic classes in the French language, before their departure, said the CRPF in a statement.

The deployment is likely to last until the completion of the Summer Olympic Games in 2024, where athletes from 196 nations are likely to participate.

